DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been fifteen days since a Del City Native American first grader said classmates cut his hair without his permission, and this is the second time this year that there were headlines of a Native American boy’s hair cut without his permission in the state.

While questions are still swirling around the Del City investigation, including what actually happened in the classroom that day and who is ultimately responsible, the continued controversy has brought more advocates to the table to empathize and call for more education, transparency and accountability.

“This is something our children shouldn’t have to go through,” said Nokuse Wind, representing the American Indian Movement. “Del City needs to take accountability for this and not victim-blame people. They don’t even have the right protocol to deal with [the situation].”

Mid-Del Public School officials sent an email to News 4 Friday, reiterating that they don’t publicly report on student investigations and adding that they don’t believe the incident was the product of any discrimination or harassment.

Andreas’s family told News 4 that backlash concerns have led them to pull him out of the classroom, and he’ll finish first grade online.

“They just tried to do the investigation real quick by basically blaming him,” added his father, Jamil Garcia.

Andreas Garcia (center) and his family pictured Friday in front of Del City Elementary School.

“There’s a lot of education that needs to be happening, particularly around Indian culture,” added Connie Tonips, Garcia’s girlfriend and the one who originally posted the TikTok video on the issue, which garnered nearly 50,000 views. “And not just the hair but that and bullying in general.”

However, civic leaders raised more questions about how the district addresses problems like hair discrimination. KFOR has asked the district to clarify their policies on problems like hair discrimination and was directed to the school board’s policy on nondiscrimination, which is as follows:

Del City Public Schools Notice of Nondiscrimination

“Even if all the stories didn’t collaborate, there was somebody responsible? That’s a situation that needs to be addressed,” added Wind.

“This is probably and this is the second time in a school year that we’ve been contacted by families where a student’s hair has been cut,” said Alison Black who advocates for the Native American community as President of the Oklahoma Council for Indian Education (OCIE) and an at-large board member for the National Indian Education Association Board of Directors.

“We have 39 federally recognized tribes, [so] I was really surprised to look on the website and I couldn’t find any basic things like policies and procedures, and we can start there,” she said. “We can be transparent, and if it’s lacking, ask for support.”

A joint statement released by the ACLU of Oklahoma, the National Indian Education Association and the Indian Council for Education also called for greater accountability, urging the “Mid-Del School District to properly investigate this act of violence and any bullying leading up to its occurrence.”

The groups also called on the district to respond to the incident through a number of steps, including requiring cultural competency training for the teacher and other peers, and calling on the administration and school board to “develop, adopt, and clearly publish policies that help prevent hair-related discrimination and provide clear guidance when an incident occurs.”

Black also said they believe the issue is not just about cutting, but a need to make learning more inclusive for the Indigenous population and other people of color, referencing her own son’s experiences in the classroom.

“You know, my son was in such a loving environment and supportive environment, had a Native teacher. But yet that was so ingrained to him that little boys don’t have long hair that he came home and asked us to change, to cut his hair,” she said.

When asked about cultural sensitivity training, school officials told KFOR in a statement : “Our district uses Title (6) VI funding in a number of ways to provide academic and cultural supports to students. We use other funds to provide training for staff, including opportunities for teachers to learn ways to make our schools more culturally responsive and inclusive.”

“We need to change our curriculum to be more inclusive, to have people that look like us and and have our experiences told in a way that [acknowledges a student’s] cultural heritage in their background,” said Black. “So [students] can see it and say, ‘Oh, hey, boys do have long hair and there ain’t nothing wrong with that.'”