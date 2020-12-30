Convicted child predator facing additional charge

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A convicted child predator is facing an additional charge after another alleged victim came forward to investigators.

In October of 2019, Lester Lay was arrested after he allegedly sexually abused a 13-year-old girl.

Lay eventually admitted to the crime and pleaded guilty to one count of child sexual abuse.

Officials say Lay was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime.

Now, investigators say Lay is facing another sexual abuse charge.

In March of 2020, officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office learned that another teenage girl reported sexual abuse by Lay.

The alleged victim claims the sexual abuse occurred between 2014 and 2018 when she was between the ages of 9 and 12-years-old.

Now, officials have filed another charge of child sexual abuse against Lay.

If you suspect your child has had inappropriate contact with Lay, contact the OSBI immediately at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.