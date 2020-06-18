Convicted murderer accused of orchestrating sprawling drug conspiracy from prison

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man in prison for second-degree murder is accused of running a large-scale drug trafficking operation from his prison cell.

Richard Leroy, aka “Solo,” 33, was arraigned in federal court in Oklahoma City on Wednesday on several drug charges, according to a news release issued by Timothy Downing, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma.

A federal grand jury indicted Leroy on June 4 on eight counts of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of drug conspiracy, according to the news release.

Leroy was an inmate at Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, Okla. Authorities believe he ran a drug operation from his prison cell using contraband cell phones, the news release states.

“Specifically, the indictment alleges that over a two-year period, Leroy used contraband cell phones to coordinate both the acquisition and distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin,” the news release states. “He accomplished this by recruiting and using non-incarcerated co-conspirators to serve as his de facto presence on the streets.”

There were eight separate instances in which Leroy allegedly possessed – through his third-party couriers – large amounts of either meth or heroin, according to the news release.

“All told, the indictment alleges that Leroy was running a drug conspiracy capable of moving hundreds of pounds of controlled substances each year—all without ever leaving his prison cell,” the news release states.

Leroy faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison on each count, along with life of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10,000,000, if he is convicted.

Leroy was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009. He was sentenced to 35 years in state prison.