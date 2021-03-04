Convicted murderer of 94-year-old Oklahoma woman to serve life in prison

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma man convicted of killing a 94-year-old woman was formally sentenced to a life term in prison Thursday. Robert Hashagen will not be eligible for parole until he is in his nineties.

Hashagen didn’t object to the sentence in the courtroom, but he maintained his innocence, telling KFOR afterward that he intends to file an appeal.

One month ago, a jury found him guilty of the 2013 murder of Evelyn Goodall, his then neighbor.

Robert Hashagen, Oklahoma County Jail

Before she died, she told police a man broke into her home, savagely beat her and bound her arms and legs.

“He didn’t commit this crime and the real killer is out on the loose,” said Hashagen’s attorney Clay Curtis.

But that’s not what the jurors thought, or Goodall’s nephew, who wrote a statement to the judge for the sentence hearing.

In it, Thomas Goodall described his aunt as a gentle soul who he remembered “sitting by her window enjoying her flowers or nature” and “a strong believer in the sanctity of life.”

Evelyn Goodall, family photo

He wrote, “The sheer horror of this crime is unforgettable,” and he supported a life sentence, saying, “I would hope that there would be no chance for parole as I firmly believe that Robert Leon Hashagen had actually attacked her once before.”

Throughout the trial, state prosecutors implicated Hashagen in a 2010 attack against Goodall, connecting him to both crimes with DNA evidence.

The state also brought forward Hashagen’s past romantic partners who described violence at his hand.

The defense argued the DNA evidence was not strong and that there were legitimate reasons for his DNA being in the home.

As for the testimony from Hashagen’s ex-partners, his attorneys said while they respect the court’s decisions, they did not feel it should have been allowed in the trial, and that that may play a part in an appeal.

Hashagen now has 10 days to file a motion for an appeal.