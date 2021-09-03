Convoy of trucks stocked with supplies heading from Oklahoma to Louisiana to help Hurricane Ida victims

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A convoy of trucks took off from Oklahoma City and headed to Louisiana on Friday, each truck loaded with supplies for Hurricane Ida victims.

Oklahoma City-based nonprofit Feed the Children dispatched a five-semi caravan loaded with a combined 200,000 pounds of supplies that will be donated to around 2,000 people in New Orleans, Lafayette and Houma.

“And we’re providing bottled water, a 25-pound box of food, a 15-pound box of personal care items, cleaning supplies. And we actually have a children’s backpack kit that we’re providing as well that has some toys, hygiene items and a comfort coloring book as well,” said Gary Sloan with Feed the Children.

If you’d like to help with the effort, just head to FeedTheChildren.org for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter