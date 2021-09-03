Convoy of trucks stocked with supplies heading from Oklahoma to Louisiana to help Hurricane Ida victims

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A convoy of trucks took off from Oklahoma City and headed to Louisiana on Friday, each truck loaded with supplies for Hurricane Ida victims.

Oklahoma City-based nonprofit Feed the Children dispatched a five-semi caravan loaded with a combined 200,000 pounds of supplies that will be donated to around 2,000 people in New Orleans, Lafayette and Houma.

“And we’re providing bottled water, a 25-pound box of food, a 15-pound box of personal care items, cleaning supplies. And we actually have a children’s backpack kit that we’re providing as well that has some toys, hygiene items and a comfort coloring book as well,” said Gary Sloan with Feed the Children.

If you’d like to help with the effort, just head to FeedTheChildren.org for more information.