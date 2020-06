OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters say a cooking fire is to blame for damage to several apartment units in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Saturday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to an apartment complex near S.W. 36th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Officials say working smoke alarms alerted residents to the fire and allowed everyone to get out safely.

Authorities say the fire spread from one apartment to the breezeway of the complex.

In all, fire crews estimate that eight units were damaged.