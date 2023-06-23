OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COOP Ale Works, Purina and Bar K are teaming up to ‘Raise a Pint for Pets’ benefiting Oklahoma Humane.

For the remainder of 2023, each pint of COOP’s Lounge Hound Lager purchased at Bar K in OKC will trigger a combined $1 donation to Oklahoma Humane, for a donation up to $20,000.

“Animal welfare has long been COOP’s primary community and philanthropic focus,” said Daniel Mercer, COOP Co-Founder and CEO, and OK Humane board member. “During our 14-year partnership with OK Humane, we have raised more than $175,000, providing life-saving services and awareness for countless marginalized Oklahoma pets. Our partnership with Bar K and Purina was a natural fit for furthering our collective missions through OK Humane, the state’s leading animal welfare organization. We’re ecstatic about this program and the opportunity to pay tribute to COOP’s original ‘Spokeshound.’”

COOP’s Lounge Hound Lager was inspired by Duke Hound, a rescued Treeing Walker Coonhound who spent countless lazy days at the brewery.

“Local partners make Bar K such a special place and seeing our friends at COOP Ale Works and Purina come together to support OK Humane is a great example of how pets bring out the best in people,” said David Hensley, co-founder of Bar K.

A special “Raise a Pint for Pets Kick-Off” event will take place at Bar K in Oklahoma City from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Activities include photo ops with Snip & Chip, OK Humane’s mascots, live music and hourly drawings for prizes from COOP, Purina and Bar K.

This is Purina’s third Raise a ‘Pint for Pets’ program, which began in its hometown of St. Louis in 2017. The company has expanded the program to its factory markets in recent years, including the Oklahoma City manufacturing facility which began operations in 1971.