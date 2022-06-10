OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COOP Ale Works’ project to transform the old National Guard 23rd St. Armory into a brewery, restaurant and boutique hotel has been a long time in the making, but officials with the brewing company say the dream is one step closer to becoming reality.

“When the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) announced that the 23rd Street Armory building was up for sale in late 2017, we jumped at the chance to revive a part of Oklahoma’s history and create a place our community can be proud of,” said COOP officials. “Our goal is to bring the building back to its former glory and turn it into a unique and special experience, featuring a state-of-the-art brewhouse, restaurant and taproom, event spaces and boutique hotel.”

Built in 1938 during World War II, the 3-story, 87,000 square-foot space was home to the Oklahoma National Guard for decades.

COOP won their bid for the building in 2018.

They bought it from the state for $600,000 and planned to invest $36 million to transform the facility.

While working on reconstruction in 2020, the Oklahoma National Guard Armory was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

That means COOP is able to use 20% in federal tax credits and 20% in state tax credits – but must now also work with the state historic preservation office to keep the history alive.

COOP planned to open the facility in late summer of 2021, but paperwork and the pandemic put several bumps in the road.

However, COOP officials tell KFOR an official title change has now brought the project back on track.

It is unknown at this time when the new home for COOP Ale Works will open, but officials say, “We are looking forward to the next several months and will keep everyone updated with the progress.”