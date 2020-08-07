Cordell City Council votes not to rehire EMS director, ambulance service still up in the air

CORDELL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cordell City Council has voted to move forward with discussions to change the current plan for the city’s ambulance service.

The City Council also voted not to rehire former EMS director Devin Humphrey, who was fired two weeks ago for allegedly speaking out on the privatization of the ambulance service.

The two decisions were made without any public comment.

“We’re the citizens. We live here, we’re the ones that should be able to choose, and we don’t get one bit of input,” said Aabra Bacon, a Cordell resident.

“They’re just doing what’s best for them,” said Austin Noe, another resident.

Humprey told KFOR two weeks ago that he was fired for standing up to the mayor.

“I stood up and voiced some concerns; I had been reviewing numbers I had been given directly from the company,” he said.

The council went into executive session Thursday and ultimately voted not to rehire him.

“He hasn’t done a bad job in this town. He stood up to the mayor one time and got fired,” said Noe.

The Mayor was quoted in the Cordell Beacon saying he fired Humphrey for giving out false information, but when KFOR asked him about the decision, he said the following:

“That’s not what I told them, and I can’t go into that, that’s a personnel issue,” said Beech.

The council also voted to continue discussions on what to do with the ambulance service, voting to form a committee to take ideas to the Washita County Commissioners.

Beech says over the last five years, the service has lost $627,000.

Residents say that’s not true and privatizing the service would be detrimental to the city.

“I don’t think they’re giving all the facts,” said Bacon

“Nobody wants to have to worry about whether or not the ambulance is gonna be there or not,” said Noe.

The mayor says he will consider all options moving forward.

He says he isn’t sure what will happen with the EMS director position, and as far as future meetings, he’ll consider allowing public comment.

LATEST STORIES