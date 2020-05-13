Coronavirus cases climb to more than 4,800 in Oklahoma, no new deaths reported

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health officials say that although the state’s coronavirus case numbers have climbed, there have been no reported deaths in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 4,852 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Officials say that is a 2.5% increase from Tuesday’s numbers.

Authorities also stress that they have not received any information about additional deaths.

“For the second time this month, OSDH has received no reports of COVID-19 related deaths within a 24-hour period,” said Health Commissioner Gary Cox. “While this is a very hopeful development, OSDH is in the midst of rapidly expanding our contact tracing efforts to ensure Oklahoma can continue its significant progress to minimize the presence of COVID-19. As Commissioner, our agency’s top priority is to build and maintain a trusted partnership with the public so that, together, we can continue to conquer this novel virus through proper quarantine efforts, robust testing, and personal responsibility.”

“Today marks a milestone for our state as we see signs of our progress in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “This is the result of our health care workers, emergency responders, state and local leaders, and Oklahomans who continue to make sacrifices and display the Oklahoma Standard every day. Our hearts are with the Oklahomans who have lost loved ones to this virus, and we will continue to take this fight very seriously as we move forward. COVID-19 is still in Oklahoma, and we will prioritize the health and safety of all four million Oklahomans.”

So far, officials say 278 Oklahoma patients have died and 848 people have been hospitalized. Currently, 218 patients are hospitalized.

According to health department data, officials believe 3,559 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.