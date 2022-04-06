OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An inmate at an Oklahoma corrections center has walked away from the facility.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, officials at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center realized that inmate 50-year-old Ravin Gunter was missing.

When authorities realized he was missing, they contacted police and area hospitals.

Gunter is serving 15 years for burglary and eluding convictions out of Garfield County.

He is described as a white man with low-cut, brown hair, standing 5’9″ tall and weighing 185 pounds.

He has various tattoos on his ankle, calf, arms, and back.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.