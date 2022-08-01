HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a correctional officer at an Oklahoma correctional facility has died following an attack by an inmate.

On Sunday, officials with the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville announced that a correctional officer had died from an injury sustained during an attack by an inmate.

“As a group of inmates were being returned to their housing area from recreation, the assailant attacked the officer,” a statement by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said.

Immediately, crews worked to save the officer. However, the victim died from their injuries.

So far, the victim’s identity has not been released.

The attacker has been identified and has been isolated from other inmates.