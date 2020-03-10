Cost of living adjustment could be on the way for state retirees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that could potentially put more money into the pockets of thousands of retired teachers, police and fire employees.

We are talking about a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for six state pension plans. Its something the House has been trying to do for years, but it hasn’t happened. Tuesday, however, was a big step forward.

“ This day is about our state retirees – lets give them a hand!” said Rep. Charles McCall, who serves as the Speaker of the House.

McCall announced the unanimous passage of House Bill 3350. It would give retired state employees their first cost of living adjustment in 12 years.

“This is huge for retirees in the state,” he said.

Former Stroud Educator Steve Massey says since the last COLA in 2008, the cost of living for his fellow retirees has gone up close to 20 percent, and his pension checks have remained flat.

“Many state employees have had to go find additional jobs to pay for the essential that really is not retirement,” said Dixie Jackson of Norman, a former state Health Employee.

“Two retired members, their pension check would not cover their insurance,” said retired OKC firefighter George Fina.

State employees retired two to five years would get a two percent bump; five years or more will get a four percent cost of living adjustment. All told, its a $767 million plan.

“We want to do the best we can for our state retirees, and we don’t want to see our pensions eroded,” McCall said.

The speaker said after extensive studies and extensive saving by the state, the pensions are now healthy enough to allow for the cost of living adjustment.

“It has been a few years in the works to say the least,” said Rep. Emily Virgin of Norman.

The Minority Leader pointed out that a similar bill was passed last year by the State House, but stalled in the Senate. Virgin asked her fellow legislators to push through the bill.

“We stand here united not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Oklahomans,” Virgin said.

It's estimated 85 percent, 113,000 retirees fall into that five years or more category.

The Speaker says he is confident the bill will pass the Senate because they have worked closely with members across the hall, and because the studies have shown the adjustment won't significantly hurt the pensions themselves.