Costco coming to Moore

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – According to OKCTalk, Costco is making plans to come to another Oklahoma town.

The wholesale supermarket has plans to make a new home at Telephone Rd. and 19th St., according to OKCTalk.

Costco opened its first Oklahoma City location in May 2019.

The supercenter was met with such excitement, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority prepared for major traffic impact the day of opening.

Since then, Costco’s Oklahoma City location has seen a healthy stream of customers.

Now, the retail and grocery chain hopes to continue its success in the city’s suburb.

Location map for future Moore Costco via OKCTalk.com

The tentative start of construction is fall 2020 with a targeted completion of February 2021, OKCTalk has learned.