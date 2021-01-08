Costco opens new operations center in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say 1,500 jobs are being created in Oklahoma City after Costco decided to set up a new operations center in the Sooner State.
On Thursday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced that the initiative brings 1,500 good paying jobs to Oklahoma City for the next five to seven years.
A virtual grand opening was held earlier this week.
