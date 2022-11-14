COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cotton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 69-year-old man who was last seen November 9.

According to authorities, Grady Bruce Benson was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 9 at approximately 8 p.m. at his home in southern Cotton County.

Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, white T-shirt, red jacket, and boots.

Officials say Benson’s vehicles are all accounted for.

If you see Benson or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office at 580-875-3383.