COLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A dozen people and three dogs crammed inside a small storm shelter Wednesday to ride out a quickly moving tornado that ripped through the town of Cole.

The storm wreaked havoc across the town, leaving the few hundred people in the town of Cole little time to move and react.

“The first person that got a cell signal send out the message that everybody was ok, “ said one lifelong Cole resident as she stepped inside the structure.

“It was a little intense, especially when the roof came off,” she added later, gesturing to the damage in her parent’s yard.

While the night shadows concealed the damage, daylight exposed everyone’s close call in the normally quiet cul de sac.

Image courtesy KFOR, Cole, OK

“That [trailer] is actually from in between the mill and that house [but the storm] dropped it over here. Luckily, it missed their house and their cars,” said the woman, saying she went around the neighborhood early Thursday to remind everyone of the storm shelters available.

“Everybody in town knows because I went and told absolutely everyone. We can’t lose any more people. One’s too many. Three’s way too many,” she said.

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office said they have completed all search and rescue efforts for the area and believe everyone is accounted for.

The total number of deaths in McClain County due to the tornado remains at 2; a third fatality was confirmed outside of the county.

“It’s a tight knit community here [and] everybody looks after everybody,” her father added.

As cleanup begins in the town there was mourning as the town remembers the three people who lost their lives in and around the county.

But there was also gratitude for the little things, as the community moves forward to recovery.

“We all know each other. We all grew up together, went to school together. We know the parents, the grandparents, the kids. So it’s a little tough on some of them. But we’re all good, though, and it could have been a lot worse,” she added.

“Now if we could just get the power back.”

As of Thursday evening, emergency officials said there were approximately 250 homes within the county still without power.