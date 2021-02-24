Could state change way they replace U.S. Senators?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma lawmakers are working on a bill that could change the way U.S. Senators are replaced when one resigns or dies in office.

The author of HB 2173 says its about keeping a 50/50 party split in the U.S. Senate in Washington. Opponents of this bill say it’s a power grab by those currently in power.

“This is a decision of national consequence,” said Rep. Kyle Hilbert.

The Republican from Bristow says he authored House Bill 2173 because currently it could take as long as 10 months for Oklahoma to replace a U.S. Senator. Currently, if one should resign or die in office, a special election must be called for, then held. But this bill would allow the State Speaker of the House to come up with three nominees.

The governor would then pick one and that person would have to be confirmed by the State Senate.

All that could happen theoretically in a day. That appointee would then serve until the next general election. Supporters say it’s a better system than the over 40 other states that just let the governor make a nomination.

“We would have the best law in the nation if this were to pass. This gives less of a chance of political patronage when you have three different groups looking over this appointment,” said Rep. Jon Echols of Oklahoma City.

“Its another example of voter suppression. It’s taking away power from the people and giving it to Governor and the Speaker who, behind closed doors, will be making a decision that the people should make,” said Rep. Andy Fugate.

The Democrat from Del City says Oklahoma’s laws are different from other states because back in 1963, Oklahoma Gov. J. Howard Edmondson basically appointed himself to a then-open U.S Senate spot. He says this bill is a way to keep the party currently in control, in control of the senate seat.

“This bill creates an incumbent selection process. The person they put in that seat stands a much better chance than the person off the street that would be running for that position,” said Fugate.

But Hilbert points out that since 1913, only 35 percent of U.S. Senate appointments nationwide have won reelection. State party leaders say that right now it would be a national Republican Party crisis to go 10 months without a U.S. Senator, like Oklahoma did in 2014. But not all state Republicans are on board.

“I say we stand up and not let anyone in Washington, D.C. or a single person here in the state of Oklahoma decide what the people need to decide,” said Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola.

The bill passed 54-42 in the Oklahoma House. It now moves on to the State Senate.