Could the Republican National Convention be headed to Oklahoma City?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Could President Trump and the Republican National Convention be headed to Oklahoma in late August? The Governor and Lt. Governor of Oklahoma are making a push.

The 2020 RNC had been scheduled for Charlotte, but the Governor of North Carolina has said he would not allow the arena there to be at full capacity for social distancing purposes and he would require attendees to wear masks.

That news reportedly didn’t sit well with President Trump, so party officials are shopping around for a new event location.

Oklahoma Lt Gov. Matt Pinnell’s office says Oklahoma City and Tulsa could be potential sites.

“We have monitored closely what is going on with the 2020 Republican National Convention and would gladly welcome the RNC to either Oklahoma City or Tulsa. We have had initial conversations about the possibility of Oklahoma as a site, and will continue to pitch our state as a great location for such an event. The party conventions are an important and visible part of the presidential campaign, and we would be proud to host either party convention this year or in the future.”

Governor Kevin Stitt backing Pinnell. His office issuing a statement saying :

“Governor Stitt supports the work Lt. Gov. Pinnell is doing and agrees that hosting a national party convention in Oklahoma would bring valuable exposure to our state as well as significant economic impact at a time when our hospitality sector is one of many trying to recover.”

But some say this is not the year for that exposure.

“It certainly would be polarizing, probably cause a lot of conflict and that would be a challenge,” said State Senator Julia Kirt of Oklahoma City.

All agree there would have a significant economic impact on the city and state especially for the recently hard-hit hospitality industry.

“We are happy to have Republicans here spending money as well as democrats,” said Former Governor David Walters.

Walters is also on the DNC Executive Committee. He say he is fine with the GOP coming to town, jokingly saying that Presidential candidates usually schedule conventions in swing states.

“If they decide to come and they practive reasonable public health practices, we then of course would love to have the economic activity and frankly.. We can make hay out of the fact that that they have decided that Oklahoma Is now a battle ground state,” said Walters.

“Right now is not the time to do a political convention in Oklahoma City,” said Michael Carrier.

The OKC Convention Visitor’s Bureau President says OKC is not opposed to hosting the RNC but not until 2024 at the earliest. He says the new Convention Center wont be open until late 2020, the Omni Hotel won’t open until January, and road construction downtown are all drawbacks.

“The coordination and planning for one of these deals, it takes 2 or 3 years to do it and do it right. We don’t just want to slap something together and say ‘Gee, we held it,’ and everybody leaves saying, ‘why in the world did we go to Oklahoma City?'” said Carrier.

The Republican National Convention is set for Aug 24-27th.