OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just a few months after Oklahomans voted on a new state superintendent, an Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a measure that would change that process.

Rep. Chad Caldwell has filed House Joint Resolution 1030, which would allow voters to voice their opinions on a possible change to the Oklahoma State Constitution.

Under the measure, Oklahoma voters would head to the polls to decide whether or not to make the office of Superintendent of Public Instruction an appointed position.

“Beginning with the term of office of the Governor commencing in 2030, the Superintendent of Public Instruction shall be appointed by the Governor by and with the consent of the Senate and shall serve at the pleasure of the Governor,” the joint resolution states.

In November, Oklahoma voters elected Ryan Walters to serve as the state superintendent.