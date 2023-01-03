OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders in Oklahoma City say those who protect and serve will soon be seeing a pay increase.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council approved an agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police that provides the largest police raises in modern history of the city.

Officials say all members of the Oklahoma City Police Department will receive at least an 8% raise, along with a 2% one-time stipend payment.

Also, new officers will receive an increase in starting pay of 24%.

“Previous to today’s vote, the Council also agreed to the largest raises in modern history for members of our Fire Department and for all City employees. All of these raises are in addition to significant signing bonuses the City has been offering for the last year,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt posted.

If you are looking for a new job, the police department has 150 open positions available. To apply, click here.