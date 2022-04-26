OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the temperatures start to rise across Oklahoma, many residents in Oklahoma City will be wondering if their water bills will be going up this year.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council will decide whether or not to approve a rate increase for Oklahoma City utility customers.

The council is expected to vote on a 4% increase to water rates.

If the increase is approved, Oklahoma City customers could see their bills go up by about $3 a month.

City officials say the funds would go to replace aging infrastructure, improve system reliability, and build reserves to help fund debris pickup after storms.

The proposed rate increase would last until 2026, if approved.

If the rate increase is approved, it will go into effect June 1.