Councilmembers hold virtual town hall to help minority-owned small businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three members of the Oklahoma City Council will hold a virtual town hall to discuss how minority-owned small businesses affected by COVID-19 can get help.

Organizers say Ward 2 Councilman James Cooper, Ward 6 Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon, and Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice will host the virtual meeting on Tuesday, April 14 at 4 p.m.

They will be joined by Cathy O’Connor, president and CEO of The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City, and Cameron Brewer, vice president of U.S. Small Business Administration lending for BancFirst.

To attend:

Go to zoom.us/j/274035684 OR use iPhone one-tap using +13462487799,,274035684# or +14086380968,,274035684# OR call in to one of these phone numbers: (346) 248 7799 (408) 638 0968 (669) 900 6833 (312) 626 6799 (646) 876 9923 (877) 853 5257 (toll free) (888) 475 4499 (toll free)

If prompted, enter meeting ID 274 035 684.