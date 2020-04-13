Follow the storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
1  of  2
Live Now
Presidential Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force daily briefing KFOR Afternoon News

Councilmembers hold virtual town hall to help minority-owned small businesses

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three members of the Oklahoma City Council will hold a virtual town hall to discuss how minority-owned small businesses affected by COVID-19 can get help.

Organizers say Ward 2 Councilman James Cooper, Ward 6 Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon, and Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice will host the virtual meeting on Tuesday, April 14 at 4 p.m.

They will be joined by Cathy O’Connor, president and CEO of The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City, and Cameron Brewer, vice president of U.S. Small Business Administration lending for BancFirst.

To attend:

  • Go to zoom.us/j/274035684
    • OR use iPhone one-tap using +13462487799,,274035684# or +14086380968,,274035684#
    • OR call in to one of these phone numbers:
      • (346) 248 7799
      • (408) 638 0968
      • (669) 900 6833
      • (312) 626 6799
      • (646) 876 9923
      • (877) 853 5257 (toll free)
      • (888) 475 4499 (toll free)
  • If prompted, enter meeting ID 274 035 684.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Oklahoma nurse volunteering to help New York City hospital with COVID-19 response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma nurse volunteering to help New York City hospital with COVID-19 response"

Thank you frontline fighters video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thank you frontline fighters video"

Virologist talks about COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virologist talks about COVID-19"

Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place"

Governor Stitt allegedly ignores COVID-19 cosmetology stipulations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Stitt allegedly ignores COVID-19 cosmetology stipulations"

INTEGRIS gives tips about going to the grocery store

Thumbnail for the video titled "INTEGRIS gives tips about going to the grocery store"

Hospitals prepare for surge of COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospitals prepare for surge of COVID-19 patients"

Veterinarians dealing with COVID-19 and customers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterinarians dealing with COVID-19 and customers"

Meals on Wheels sees spike in clients amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meals on Wheels sees spike in clients amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Metro photographer taking photos of high school senior dancers on doorsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metro photographer taking photos of high school senior dancers on doorsteps"

Organizations change the way they serve the homeless amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Organizations change the way they serve the homeless amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Zari's Birthday Party 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zari's Birthday Party 1"
More Local

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter