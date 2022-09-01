OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Councilwoman is hosting a community meeting to inform the public about projects across the community.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice is hosting a community meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Science Museum Oklahoma, located at 2020 Remington Place.

Organizers say guests will receive updates on neighborhood safety, Creston Hills, South of 8th, Jewel Theater, and the Innovation District.

After a 45-minute presentation, attendees can visit one-on-one with city staff.

“Ward 7 is gearing up for more development, and this is a great opportunity for residents to learn what’s on the horizon,” said Councilwoman Nice. “Keeping Ward 7 residents informed and updated is one of my biggest priorities.“