Councilwoman Nikki Nice to host community meeting on developments in Northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nikki Nice, Oklahoma City Ward 7 Councilwoman, will host a community meeting to discuss development projects happing in Northeast Oklahoma City.
The meeting will be from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the Auditorium at the Douglass, 600 N. High Ave.
“An astonishing amount of development is either planned or underway throughout the northeast area of OKC,“ Nice said. “This is an opportunity for residents to get their questions answered, become empowered and get engaged in the process.”
The following developments will be discussed:
- Innovation District Land Use Plan
- Project Convergence
- Innovation Hall
- The Brockway Center and Lyons Mansion
- The south of 8th Street Study
- Jewel Theatre
- Urban Renewal residential property
- Small business programs
- Page Woodson Plaza
- The Hill at Bricktown and the Freedom Center
- Clara Luper Civil Rights Center
Face masks are recommended for both vaccinated and unvaccinated participants.