Counties in Oklahoma where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.

The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Oklahoma where people spend the highest percent of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.

Canva

#50. Marshall County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.4%

– Total occupied households: 6,195

– Median household income: $45,746

– Median monthly housing cost: $560

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pushmataha County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.0%

– Total occupied households: 4,477

– Median household income: $37,692

– Median monthly housing cost: $469

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#48. McIntosh County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.5%

– Total occupied households: 8,327

– Median household income: $39,084

– Median monthly housing cost: $487

Canva

#47. Greer County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.9%

– Total occupied households: 2,054

– Median household income: $41,488

– Median monthly housing cost: $520

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Love County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.9%

– Total occupied households: 3,268

– Median household income: $49,399

– Median monthly housing cost: $623

Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Pawnee County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.4%

– Total occupied households: 6,179

– Median household income: $48,009

– Median monthly housing cost: $612

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#44. McCurtain County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.2%

– Total occupied households: 12,646

– Median household income: $37,061

– Median monthly housing cost: $474

Canva

#43. Woodward County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.1%

– Total occupied households: 7,495

– Median household income: $60,147

– Median monthly housing cost: $770

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Haskell County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%

– Total occupied households: 4,931

– Median household income: $42,348

– Median monthly housing cost: $544

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Garvin County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.3%

– Total occupied households: 10,447

– Median household income: $47,125

– Median monthly housing cost: $607

Canva

#40. Nowata County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.9%

– Total occupied households: 4,099

– Median household income: $43,145

– Median monthly housing cost: $563

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Mayes County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.8%

– Total occupied households: 15,983

– Median household income: $50,345

– Median monthly housing cost: $662

Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Okfuskee County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%

– Total occupied households: 3,976

– Median household income: $38,411

– Median monthly housing cost: $508

Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Logan County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.2%

– Total occupied households: 15,512

– Median household income: $65,357

– Median monthly housing cost: $866

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Atoka County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.1%

– Total occupied households: 5,284

– Median household income: $39,316

– Median monthly housing cost: $528

Canva

#35. Washington County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.1%

– Total occupied households: 20,455

– Median household income: $54,997

– Median monthly housing cost: $741

Canva

#34. Kay County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.0%

– Total occupied households: 17,610

– Median household income: $46,809

– Median monthly housing cost: $631

David Dobbs // Wikimedia Commons

#33. McClain County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.6%

– Total occupied households: 14,428

– Median household income: $67,662

– Median monthly housing cost: $918

Canva

#32. Pittsburg County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.1%

– Total occupied households: 17,816

– Median household income: $46,784

– Median monthly housing cost: $637

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Custer County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.2%

– Total occupied households: 10,653

– Median household income: $49,900

– Median monthly housing cost: $683

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Carter County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.8%

– Total occupied households: 18,339

– Median household income: $51,419

– Median monthly housing cost: $706

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Texas County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.7%

– Total occupied households: 6,768

– Median household income: $52,282

– Median monthly housing cost: $718

Canva

#28. Garfield County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%

– Total occupied households: 23,541

– Median household income: $54,006

– Median monthly housing cost: $742

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Beckham County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.8%

– Total occupied households: 7,578

– Median household income: $50,721

– Median monthly housing cost: $697

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Stephens County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%

– Total occupied households: 16,720

– Median household income: $47,214

– Median monthly housing cost: $652

Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Pottawatomie County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.7%

– Total occupied households: 25,917

– Median household income: $49,250

– Median monthly housing cost: $683

Canva

#24. Osage County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.9%

– Total occupied households: 18,263

– Median household income: $49,103

– Median monthly housing cost: $681

Canva

#23. Pontotoc County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.6%

– Total occupied households: 14,278

– Median household income: $50,392

– Median monthly housing cost: $700

Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Adair County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.8%

– Total occupied households: 7,733

– Median household income: $34,695

– Median monthly housing cost: $483

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Seminole County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.4%

– Total occupied households: 9,317

– Median household income: $39,373

– Median monthly housing cost: $549

Canva

#20. Okmulgee County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.3%

– Total occupied households: 14,724

– Median household income: $42,998

– Median monthly housing cost: $606

Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Le Flore County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.2%

– Total occupied households: 18,261

– Median household income: $40,677

– Median monthly housing cost: $580

Canva

#18. Craig County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.4%

– Total occupied households: 5,422

– Median household income: $43,329

– Median monthly housing cost: $619

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Creek County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%

– Total occupied households: 26,427

– Median household income: $51,318

– Median monthly housing cost: $736

Canva

#16. Jackson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.7%

– Total occupied households: 9,762

– Median household income: $49,703

– Median monthly housing cost: $721

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Sequoyah County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.9%

– Total occupied households: 15,474

– Median household income: $40,351

– Median monthly housing cost: $592

Caleb Long // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Cherokee County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.1%

– Total occupied households: 16,665

– Median household income: $42,774

– Median monthly housing cost: $628

Canva

#13. Rogers County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.2%

– Total occupied households: 34,755

– Median household income: $65,434

– Median monthly housing cost: $965

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Choctaw County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.2%

– Total occupied households: 5,971

– Median household income: $34,489

– Median monthly housing cost: $509

MisterBadmoon // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Canadian County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.2%

– Total occupied households: 44,906

– Median household income: $72,056

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,065

Canva

#10. Wagoner County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.1%

– Total occupied households: 29,208

– Median household income: $62,795

– Median monthly housing cost: $929

cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Delaware County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.0%

– Total occupied households: 16,739

– Median household income: $41,696

– Median monthly housing cost: $639

Canva

#8. Ottawa County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.5%

– Total occupied households: 11,847

– Median household income: $39,872

– Median monthly housing cost: $613

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Bryan County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.3%

– Total occupied households: 17,253

– Median household income: $44,212

– Median monthly housing cost: $680

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cleveland County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.9%

– Total occupied households: 106,172

– Median household income: $64,016

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,004

Canva

#5. Muskogee County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.9%

– Total occupied households: 26,234

– Median household income: $43,078

– Median monthly housing cost: $680

RaksyBH // Shutterstock

#4. Comanche County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.8%

– Total occupied households: 42,842

– Median household income: $52,161

– Median monthly housing cost: $838

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#3. Tulsa County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.1%

– Total occupied households: 252,661

– Median household income: $55,517

– Median monthly housing cost: $930

Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Oklahoma County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.4%

– Total occupied households: 301,570

– Median household income: $54,520

– Median monthly housing cost: $915

Canva

#1. Payne County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 35.9%

– Total occupied households: 30,788

– Median household income: $41,603

– Median monthly housing cost: $812

