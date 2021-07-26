Counties in Oklahoma where people spend most of their paycheck on housing
It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.
The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.
Stacker compiled a list of counties in Oklahoma where people spend the highest percent of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.
Canva
#50. Marshall County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.4%
– Total occupied households: 6,195
– Median household income: $45,746
– Median monthly housing cost: $560
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Pushmataha County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.0%
– Total occupied households: 4,477
– Median household income: $37,692
– Median monthly housing cost: $469
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#48. McIntosh County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.5%
– Total occupied households: 8,327
– Median household income: $39,084
– Median monthly housing cost: $487
Canva
#47. Greer County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.9%
– Total occupied households: 2,054
– Median household income: $41,488
– Median monthly housing cost: $520
Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Love County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.9%
– Total occupied households: 3,268
– Median household income: $49,399
– Median monthly housing cost: $623
Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Pawnee County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.4%
– Total occupied households: 6,179
– Median household income: $48,009
– Median monthly housing cost: $612
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons
#44. McCurtain County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.2%
– Total occupied households: 12,646
– Median household income: $37,061
– Median monthly housing cost: $474
Canva
#43. Woodward County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.1%
– Total occupied households: 7,495
– Median household income: $60,147
– Median monthly housing cost: $770
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Haskell County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%
– Total occupied households: 4,931
– Median household income: $42,348
– Median monthly housing cost: $544
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Garvin County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.3%
– Total occupied households: 10,447
– Median household income: $47,125
– Median monthly housing cost: $607
Canva
#40. Nowata County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.9%
– Total occupied households: 4,099
– Median household income: $43,145
– Median monthly housing cost: $563
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Mayes County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.8%
– Total occupied households: 15,983
– Median household income: $50,345
– Median monthly housing cost: $662
Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Okfuskee County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%
– Total occupied households: 3,976
– Median household income: $38,411
– Median monthly housing cost: $508
Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Logan County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.2%
– Total occupied households: 15,512
– Median household income: $65,357
– Median monthly housing cost: $866
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Atoka County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.1%
– Total occupied households: 5,284
– Median household income: $39,316
– Median monthly housing cost: $528
Canva
#35. Washington County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.1%
– Total occupied households: 20,455
– Median household income: $54,997
– Median monthly housing cost: $741
Canva
#34. Kay County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.0%
– Total occupied households: 17,610
– Median household income: $46,809
– Median monthly housing cost: $631
David Dobbs // Wikimedia Commons
#33. McClain County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.6%
– Total occupied households: 14,428
– Median household income: $67,662
– Median monthly housing cost: $918
Canva
#32. Pittsburg County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.1%
– Total occupied households: 17,816
– Median household income: $46,784
– Median monthly housing cost: $637
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Custer County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.2%
– Total occupied households: 10,653
– Median household income: $49,900
– Median monthly housing cost: $683
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Carter County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.8%
– Total occupied households: 18,339
– Median household income: $51,419
– Median monthly housing cost: $706
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Texas County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.7%
– Total occupied households: 6,768
– Median household income: $52,282
– Median monthly housing cost: $718
Canva
#28. Garfield County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%
– Total occupied households: 23,541
– Median household income: $54,006
– Median monthly housing cost: $742
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Beckham County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.8%
– Total occupied households: 7,578
– Median household income: $50,721
– Median monthly housing cost: $697
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Stephens County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%
– Total occupied households: 16,720
– Median household income: $47,214
– Median monthly housing cost: $652
Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Pottawatomie County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.7%
– Total occupied households: 25,917
– Median household income: $49,250
– Median monthly housing cost: $683
Canva
#24. Osage County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.9%
– Total occupied households: 18,263
– Median household income: $49,103
– Median monthly housing cost: $681
Canva
#23. Pontotoc County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.6%
– Total occupied households: 14,278
– Median household income: $50,392
– Median monthly housing cost: $700
Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Adair County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.8%
– Total occupied households: 7,733
– Median household income: $34,695
– Median monthly housing cost: $483
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Seminole County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.4%
– Total occupied households: 9,317
– Median household income: $39,373
– Median monthly housing cost: $549
Canva
#20. Okmulgee County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.3%
– Total occupied households: 14,724
– Median household income: $42,998
– Median monthly housing cost: $606
Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Le Flore County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.2%
– Total occupied households: 18,261
– Median household income: $40,677
– Median monthly housing cost: $580
Canva
#18. Craig County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.4%
– Total occupied households: 5,422
– Median household income: $43,329
– Median monthly housing cost: $619
Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Creek County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%
– Total occupied households: 26,427
– Median household income: $51,318
– Median monthly housing cost: $736
Canva
#16. Jackson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.7%
– Total occupied households: 9,762
– Median household income: $49,703
– Median monthly housing cost: $721
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Sequoyah County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.9%
– Total occupied households: 15,474
– Median household income: $40,351
– Median monthly housing cost: $592
Caleb Long // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Cherokee County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.1%
– Total occupied households: 16,665
– Median household income: $42,774
– Median monthly housing cost: $628
Canva
#13. Rogers County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.2%
– Total occupied households: 34,755
– Median household income: $65,434
– Median monthly housing cost: $965
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Choctaw County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.2%
– Total occupied households: 5,971
– Median household income: $34,489
– Median monthly housing cost: $509
MisterBadmoon // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Canadian County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.2%
– Total occupied households: 44,906
– Median household income: $72,056
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,065
Canva
#10. Wagoner County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.1%
– Total occupied households: 29,208
– Median household income: $62,795
– Median monthly housing cost: $929
cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Delaware County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.0%
– Total occupied households: 16,739
– Median household income: $41,696
– Median monthly housing cost: $639
Canva
#8. Ottawa County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.5%
– Total occupied households: 11,847
– Median household income: $39,872
– Median monthly housing cost: $613
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Bryan County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.3%
– Total occupied households: 17,253
– Median household income: $44,212
– Median monthly housing cost: $680
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Cleveland County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.9%
– Total occupied households: 106,172
– Median household income: $64,016
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,004
Canva
#5. Muskogee County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.9%
– Total occupied households: 26,234
– Median household income: $43,078
– Median monthly housing cost: $680
RaksyBH // Shutterstock
#4. Comanche County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.8%
– Total occupied households: 42,842
– Median household income: $52,161
– Median monthly housing cost: $838
Caleb Long // Wikimedia
#3. Tulsa County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.1%
– Total occupied households: 252,661
– Median household income: $55,517
– Median monthly housing cost: $930
Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Oklahoma County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.4%
– Total occupied households: 301,570
– Median household income: $54,520
– Median monthly housing cost: $915
Canva
#1. Payne County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 35.9%
– Total occupied households: 30,788
– Median household income: $41,603
– Median monthly housing cost: $812
