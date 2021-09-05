Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Oklahoma using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
Canva
#50. Pittsburg County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.9%
— 7.9% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.8%
– Total population: 34,544
Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Le Flore County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.0%
— 7.7% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 46.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%
– Total population: 37,924
Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Pawnee County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.0%
— 7.6% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 46.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.3%
– Total population: 12,487
DrunkDriver // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Beaver County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.1%
— 7.5% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.9%
– Total population: 4,059
Canva
#46. Wagoner County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%
— 7.3% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.4%
– Total population: 58,540
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Pushmataha County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%
— 7.2% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%
– Total population: 8,644
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Bryan County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%
— 7.2% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.3%
– Total population: 35,011
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Haskell County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.3%
— 7.1% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.1%
– Total population: 9,634
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Atoka County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.4%
— 6.9% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 43.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.2%
– Total population: 10,737
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons
#41. McCurtain County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.4%
— 6.9% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.9%
– Total population: 24,589
Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Pottawatomie County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%
— 6.6% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.4%
– Total population: 54,598
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Carter County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%
— 6.6% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.4%
– Total population: 36,134
Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Murray County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%
— 6.5% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.3%
– Total population: 10,627
Canva
#37. Kay County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%
— 6.5% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 44.8%
– Total population: 33,645
Murray State College // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Johnston County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.7%
— 6.5% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.9%
– Total population: 8,437
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Sequoyah County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.7%
— 6.5% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.3%
– Total population: 31,711
cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Delaware County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.7%
— 6.4% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.4%
– Total population: 33,388
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Mayes County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.9%
— 6.0% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 43.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.1%
– Total population: 31,225
Canva
#32. Craig County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.9%
— 6.0% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.5%
– Total population: 11,281
Canva
#31. Nowata County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.0%
— 5.8% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.1%
– Total population: 7,994
Canva
#30. Hughes County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.0%
— 5.8% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.1%
– Total population: 10,526
Canva
#29. Garfield County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.3%
— 5.3% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.5%
– Total population: 46,044
Canva
#28. Ottawa County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.3%
— 5.3% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%
– Total population: 23,728
Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Adair County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.3%
— 5.2% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.0%
– Total population: 16,274
Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Love County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.6%
— 4.8% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%
– Total population: 7,434
Canva
#25. Washington County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.6%
— 4.7% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
– Total population: 39,637
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Harper County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.7%
— 4.5% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%
– Total population: 2,828
Canva
#23. Pontotoc County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.2%
— 3.7% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%
– Total population: 29,222
Canva
#22. Osage County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.4%
— 3.4% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.6%
– Total population: 36,655
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#21. McIntosh County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.5%
— 3.2% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
– Total population: 15,779
Canva
#20. Okmulgee County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%
— 2.9% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%
– Total population: 29,586
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Kiowa County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%
— 2.8% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%
– Total population: 6,883
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Custer County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.8%
— 2.6% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%
– Total population: 21,865
Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Logan County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.0%
— 2.2% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
– Total population: 35,081
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Seminole County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.7%
— 1.0% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%
– Total population: 18,731
Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Creek County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.9%
— 0.6% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
– Total population: 53,964
Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Okfuskee County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.0%
— 0.4% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
– Total population: 9,299
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Texas County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.2%
— 0.0% lower than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%
– Total population: 15,210
Canva
#12. Muskogee County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.5%
— 0.4% higher than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.9%
– Total population: 52,167
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Cleveland County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.5%
— 0.5% higher than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
– Total population: 215,938
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Tillman County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.6%
— 0.7% higher than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%
– Total population: 5,706
Canva
#9. Payne County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.8%
— 1.0% higher than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%
– Total population: 65,800
Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Caddo County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.2%
— 1.7% higher than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
– Total population: 21,926
Canva
#7. Marshall County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.5%
— 2.3% higher than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
– Total population: 12,540
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Harmon County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.7%
— 2.7% higher than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%
– Total population: 2,066
Canva
#5. Jackson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.6%
— 4.4% higher than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
– Total population: 18,884
Caleb Long // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Cherokee County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.6%
— 6.1% higher than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
– Total population: 37,607
Caleb Long // Wikimedia
#3. Tulsa County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.1%
— 7.1% higher than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
– Total population: 479,193
RaksyBH // Shutterstock
#2. Comanche County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.6%
— 9.7% higher than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
– Total population: 93,299
Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Oklahoma County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.4%
— 13.1% higher than Oklahoma average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
– Total population: 581,063
