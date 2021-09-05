Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Oklahoma using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Oklahoma

Canva

#50. Pittsburg County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.9%

— 7.9% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.8%

– Total population: 34,544

Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Le Flore County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.0%

— 7.7% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 46.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%

– Total population: 37,924

Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Pawnee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.0%

— 7.6% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 46.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.3%

– Total population: 12,487

DrunkDriver // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Beaver County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.1%

— 7.5% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.9%

– Total population: 4,059

Canva

#46. Wagoner County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%

— 7.3% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.4%

– Total population: 58,540

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Oklahoma

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Pushmataha County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%

— 7.2% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%

– Total population: 8,644

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Bryan County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%

— 7.2% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.3%

– Total population: 35,011

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Haskell County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.3%

— 7.1% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.1%

– Total population: 9,634

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Atoka County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.4%

— 6.9% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 43.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.2%

– Total population: 10,737

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#41. McCurtain County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.4%

— 6.9% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.9%

– Total population: 24,589

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Oklahoma

Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pottawatomie County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%

— 6.6% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.4%

– Total population: 54,598

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Carter County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%

— 6.6% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.4%

– Total population: 36,134

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Murray County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%

— 6.5% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.3%

– Total population: 10,627

Canva

#37. Kay County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%

— 6.5% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 44.8%

– Total population: 33,645

Murray State College // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Johnston County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.7%

— 6.5% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.9%

– Total population: 8,437

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Oklahoma

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Sequoyah County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.7%

— 6.5% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.3%

– Total population: 31,711

cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Delaware County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.7%

— 6.4% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.4%

– Total population: 33,388

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Mayes County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.9%

— 6.0% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 43.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.1%

– Total population: 31,225

Canva

#32. Craig County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.9%

— 6.0% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.5%

– Total population: 11,281

Canva

#31. Nowata County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.0%

— 5.8% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.1%

– Total population: 7,994

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Oklahoma, according to Tripadvisor

Canva

#30. Hughes County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.0%

— 5.8% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.1%

– Total population: 10,526

Canva

#29. Garfield County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.3%

— 5.3% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.5%

– Total population: 46,044

Canva

#28. Ottawa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.3%

— 5.3% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%

– Total population: 23,728

Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Adair County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.3%

— 5.2% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.0%

– Total population: 16,274

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Love County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.6%

— 4.8% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%

– Total population: 7,434

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Oklahoma

Canva

#25. Washington County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.6%

— 4.7% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%

– Total population: 39,637

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Harper County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.7%

— 4.5% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%

– Total population: 2,828

Canva

#23. Pontotoc County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.2%

— 3.7% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%

– Total population: 29,222

Canva

#22. Osage County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.4%

— 3.4% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.6%

– Total population: 36,655

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. McIntosh County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.5%

— 3.2% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%

– Total population: 15,779

You may also like: States sending the most people to Oklahoma

Canva

#20. Okmulgee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%

— 2.9% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%

– Total population: 29,586

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kiowa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%

— 2.8% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%

– Total population: 6,883

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Custer County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.8%

— 2.6% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%

– Total population: 21,865

Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Logan County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.0%

— 2.2% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

– Total population: 35,081

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Seminole County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.7%

— 1.0% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%

– Total population: 18,731

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Oklahoma

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Creek County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.9%

— 0.6% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

– Total population: 53,964

Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Okfuskee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.0%

— 0.4% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

– Total population: 9,299

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Texas County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.2%

— 0.0% lower than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%

– Total population: 15,210

Canva

#12. Muskogee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.5%

— 0.4% higher than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.9%

– Total population: 52,167

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cleveland County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.5%

— 0.5% higher than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

– Total population: 215,938

You may also like: Best places to retire in Oklahoma

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Tillman County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.6%

— 0.7% higher than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%

– Total population: 5,706

Canva

#9. Payne County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.8%

— 1.0% higher than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%

– Total population: 65,800

Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Caddo County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.2%

— 1.7% higher than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%

– Total population: 21,926

Canva

#7. Marshall County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.5%

— 2.3% higher than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%

– Total population: 12,540

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Harmon County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.7%

— 2.7% higher than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%

– Total population: 2,066

You may also like: Where people in Oklahoma are moving to most

Canva

#5. Jackson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.6%

— 4.4% higher than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%

– Total population: 18,884

Caleb Long // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Cherokee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.6%

— 6.1% higher than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

– Total population: 37,607

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#3. Tulsa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.1%

— 7.1% higher than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

– Total population: 479,193

RaksyBH // Shutterstock

#2. Comanche County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.6%

— 9.7% higher than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%

– Total population: 93,299

Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Oklahoma County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.4%

— 13.1% higher than Oklahoma average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%

– Total population: 581,063

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Oklahoma