(Stacker) – Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.
You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Oklahoma, according to Tripadvisor
MisterBadmoon // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Canadian County
– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes
— #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide
— 11.0% longer than state average
— 12.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 57.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.4%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.2%)
Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Pottawatomie County
– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes
— #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide
— 11.0% longer than state average
— 12.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 33.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.2%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.3%)
Murray State College // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Johnston County
– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes
— #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide
— 11.0% longer than state average
— 12.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 41.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.2%), carpooled (13.5%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (5.2%)
Caleb Long // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Cherokee County
– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes
— #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide
— 11.0% longer than state average
— 12.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 27.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (11.7%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.3%)
Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Le Flore County
– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes
— #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide
— 11.0% longer than state average
— 12.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 8.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.1%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.2%)
You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Oklahoma
Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Caddo County
– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes
— #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide
— 11.0% longer than state average
— 12.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.2%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2.9%)
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Kiowa County
– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes
— #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide
— 11.0% longer than state average
— 12.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 34.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.4%), carpooled (13%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.3%)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Washita County
– Average commute time: 24.7 minutes
— #1,315 longest among all counties nationwide
— 12.8% longer than state average
— 10.5% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 53.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.5%)
Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Creek County
– Average commute time: 24.8 minutes
— #1,289 longest among all counties nationwide
— 13.2% longer than state average
— 10.1% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 58.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.8%)
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Sequoyah County
– Average commute time: 25 minutes
— #1,241 longest among all counties nationwide
— 14.2% longer than state average
— 9.4% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 10.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.6%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.1%)
You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Oklahoma
Canva
#20. Latimer County
– Average commute time: 25 minutes
— #1,241 longest among all counties nationwide
— 14.2% longer than state average
— 9.4% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 34%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.9%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.8%)
Canva
#19. Osage County
– Average commute time: 25.1 minutes
— #1,226 longest among all counties nationwide
— 14.6% longer than state average
— 9.1% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 64.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.1%)
Xnatedawgx // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Coal County
– Average commute time: 25.4 minutes
— #1,167 longest among all counties nationwide
— 16.0% longer than state average
— 8.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 41.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77%), carpooled (14.9%), walked (3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.4%)
Canva
#17. Rogers County
– Average commute time: 25.5 minutes
— #1,146 longest among all counties nationwide
— 16.4% longer than state average
— 7.6% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 57.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.9%)
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Haskell County
– Average commute time: 25.9 minutes
— #1,062 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.3% longer than state average
— 6.2% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (12.6%), walked (3.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.8%)
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Oklahoma
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Atoka County
– Average commute time: 25.9 minutes
— #1,062 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.3% longer than state average
— 6.2% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 32.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.4%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (3.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.3%)
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Grady County
– Average commute time: 26.2 minutes
— #1,012 longest among all counties nationwide
— 19.6% longer than state average
— 5.1% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 47.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.2%), carpooled (7.1%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.8%)
Canva
#13. Wagoner County
– Average commute time: 26.2 minutes
— #1,012 longest among all counties nationwide
— 19.6% longer than state average
— 5.1% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 75.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (9%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.4%)
Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Adair County
– Average commute time: 26.7 minutes
— #916 longest among all counties nationwide
— 21.9% longer than state average
— 3.3% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 19.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.6%)
Canva
#11. Okmulgee County
– Average commute time: 27 minutes
— #868 longest among all counties nationwide
— 23.3% longer than state average
— 2.2% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 40%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (11.7%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.4%)
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Oklahoma
Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Okfuskee County
– Average commute time: 27.2 minutes
— #829 longest among all counties nationwide
— 24.2% longer than state average
— 1.4% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 45.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.3%), carpooled (12.9%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.6%)
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Jefferson County
– Average commute time: 27.3 minutes
— #815 longest among all counties nationwide
— 24.7% longer than state average
— 1.1% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (12%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.5%)
cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Delaware County
– Average commute time: 27.6 minutes
— #782 longest among all counties nationwide
— 26.0% longer than state average
— 0.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 20.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.4%), carpooled (14.7%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.1%)
David Dobbs // Wikimedia Commons
#7. McClain County
– Average commute time: 27.9 minutes
— #724 longest among all counties nationwide
— 27.4% longer than state average
— 1.1% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 63.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (7.9%), walked (1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.6%)
Canva
#6. Nowata County
– Average commute time: 27.9 minutes
— #724 longest among all counties nationwide
— 27.4% longer than state average
— 1.1% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.2%), carpooled (11.4%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.1%)
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Oklahoma
Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Logan County
– Average commute time: 28 minutes
— #699 longest among all counties nationwide
— 27.9% longer than state average
— 1.4% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 61.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81%), carpooled (8%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (8%)
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#4. McIntosh County
– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes
— #642 longest among all counties nationwide
— 29.7% longer than state average
— 2.9% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.8%), carpooled (8.5%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (8.7%)
Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Pawnee County
– Average commute time: 29.1 minutes
— #548 longest among all counties nationwide
— 32.9% longer than state average
— 5.4% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 55%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.6%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.2%)
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Pushmataha County
– Average commute time: 29.3 minutes
— #522 longest among all counties nationwide
— 33.8% longer than state average
— 6.2% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 34.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.8%), carpooled (17.7%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.5%)
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Lincoln County
– Average commute time: 30.3 minutes
— #418 longest among all counties nationwide
— 38.4% longer than state average
— 9.8% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.8%)
You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Oklahoma