(Stacker) – Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Oklahoma, according to Tripadvisor

MisterBadmoon // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Canadian County

– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes

— #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide

— 11.0% longer than state average

— 12.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 57.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.4%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.2%)

Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Pottawatomie County

– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes

— #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide

— 11.0% longer than state average

— 12.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 33.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.2%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.3%)

Murray State College // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Johnston County

– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes

— #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide

— 11.0% longer than state average

— 12.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 41.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.2%), carpooled (13.5%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (5.2%)

Caleb Long // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cherokee County

– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes

— #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide

— 11.0% longer than state average

— 12.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 27.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (11.7%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.3%)

Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Le Flore County

– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes

— #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide

— 11.0% longer than state average

— 12.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 8.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.1%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.2%)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Oklahoma

Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Caddo County

– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes

— #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide

— 11.0% longer than state average

— 12.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.2%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2.9%)

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Kiowa County

– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes

— #1,424 longest among all counties nationwide

— 11.0% longer than state average

— 12.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.4%), carpooled (13%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.3%)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Washita County

– Average commute time: 24.7 minutes

— #1,315 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.8% longer than state average

— 10.5% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 53.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.5%)

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Creek County

– Average commute time: 24.8 minutes

— #1,289 longest among all counties nationwide

— 13.2% longer than state average

— 10.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 58.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.8%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Sequoyah County

– Average commute time: 25 minutes

— #1,241 longest among all counties nationwide

— 14.2% longer than state average

— 9.4% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 10.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.6%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.1%)

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Oklahoma

Canva

#20. Latimer County

– Average commute time: 25 minutes

— #1,241 longest among all counties nationwide

— 14.2% longer than state average

— 9.4% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.9%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.8%)

Canva

#19. Osage County

– Average commute time: 25.1 minutes

— #1,226 longest among all counties nationwide

— 14.6% longer than state average

— 9.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 64.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.1%)

Xnatedawgx // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Coal County

– Average commute time: 25.4 minutes

— #1,167 longest among all counties nationwide

— 16.0% longer than state average

— 8.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 41.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77%), carpooled (14.9%), walked (3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.4%)

Canva

#17. Rogers County

– Average commute time: 25.5 minutes

— #1,146 longest among all counties nationwide

— 16.4% longer than state average

— 7.6% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 57.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.9%)

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Haskell County

– Average commute time: 25.9 minutes

— #1,062 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.3% longer than state average

— 6.2% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 28.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (12.6%), walked (3.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.8%)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Oklahoma

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Atoka County

– Average commute time: 25.9 minutes

— #1,062 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.3% longer than state average

— 6.2% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 32.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.4%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (3.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.3%)

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Grady County

– Average commute time: 26.2 minutes

— #1,012 longest among all counties nationwide

— 19.6% longer than state average

— 5.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 47.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.2%), carpooled (7.1%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.8%)

Canva

#13. Wagoner County

– Average commute time: 26.2 minutes

— #1,012 longest among all counties nationwide

— 19.6% longer than state average

— 5.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 75.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (9%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.4%)

Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Adair County

– Average commute time: 26.7 minutes

— #916 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.9% longer than state average

— 3.3% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 19.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.6%)

Canva

#11. Okmulgee County

– Average commute time: 27 minutes

— #868 longest among all counties nationwide

— 23.3% longer than state average

— 2.2% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 40%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (11.7%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.4%)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Oklahoma

Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Okfuskee County

– Average commute time: 27.2 minutes

— #829 longest among all counties nationwide

— 24.2% longer than state average

— 1.4% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 45.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.3%), carpooled (12.9%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.6%)

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jefferson County

– Average commute time: 27.3 minutes

— #815 longest among all counties nationwide

— 24.7% longer than state average

— 1.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (12%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.5%)

cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Delaware County

– Average commute time: 27.6 minutes

— #782 longest among all counties nationwide

— 26.0% longer than state average

— 0.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 20.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.4%), carpooled (14.7%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.1%)

David Dobbs // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McClain County

– Average commute time: 27.9 minutes

— #724 longest among all counties nationwide

— 27.4% longer than state average

— 1.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 63.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (7.9%), walked (1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.6%)

Canva

#6. Nowata County

– Average commute time: 27.9 minutes

— #724 longest among all counties nationwide

— 27.4% longer than state average

— 1.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 42.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.2%), carpooled (11.4%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.1%)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Oklahoma

Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Logan County

– Average commute time: 28 minutes

— #699 longest among all counties nationwide

— 27.9% longer than state average

— 1.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 61.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81%), carpooled (8%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (8%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#4. McIntosh County

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes

— #642 longest among all counties nationwide

— 29.7% longer than state average

— 2.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 38.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.8%), carpooled (8.5%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (8.7%)

Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Pawnee County

– Average commute time: 29.1 minutes

— #548 longest among all counties nationwide

— 32.9% longer than state average

— 5.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 55%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.6%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.2%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pushmataha County

– Average commute time: 29.3 minutes

— #522 longest among all counties nationwide

— 33.8% longer than state average

— 6.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.8%), carpooled (17.7%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.5%)

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lincoln County

– Average commute time: 30.3 minutes

— #418 longest among all counties nationwide

— 38.4% longer than state average

— 9.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 56.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.8%)

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Oklahoma