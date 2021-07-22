Country music star Craig Morgan to be headliner during FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Country music star Craig Morgan has signed up to be the headliner for the FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest in Shawnee.

The fourth year of the Balloon Fest will be held Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14 at Raymond Peltier Park, 1702 S. Gordon Cooper Drive, in Shawnee. Morgan will perform that Saturday night, according to a Balloon Fest news release.

Morgan, a U.S. Army veteran who has performed for the troops in several USO shows, has a bevy of Billboard Country chart-hitting songs to his name, including ‘Bonfire,’ ‘Almost Home,’ ‘Redneck Yacht Club’ and ‘That’s What I Love About Sunday.’

Morgan is an inductee of the Grand Old Opry. He released the album ‘God, Family, Country’ last year.

Balloon Fest will feature multiple live musical acts both nights of the event, including Adam Agular, Beau Jennings and the Tigers and Vince Van and the Outlaws on Friday evening, and Mike Hosty and Levi Parham on Saturday. Morgan’s performance will be the final act.

Craig Morgan. (Photo from FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest news release)

The FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest, which is free to everyone and presented by Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN), is the largest balloon festival in Oklahoma, with 20 hot air balloons set to lift into the sky.

“Guests can bask in the warm light of a beautiful balloon glow as the sun sets,” the news release states.

The festival will also include a vendor market, food trucks, a carnival, a petting zoo and other family fun activities.

Guests can reserve balloon rides for $250 per person.

An Outdoor Nation Expo, described in the news release as a hunting and fishing show that includes interactive demonstrations, will be open to the public at nearby FireLake Arena.

Go to firelakeballoonfest.com for a full schedule of events and additional information about Balloon Fest.