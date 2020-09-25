Country music star giving back to Oklahoma foster children

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KFOR) – A country music star from Oklahoma is giving back to local foster children.

You may know Blake Shelton for his many chart-topping singles, but he is also an Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation board director.

Recently, Shelton invited several foster children to fish at one of his ponds.

Officials say he teamed up with volunteers from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Oklahoma Department of Human Services, and the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation to teach the children how to fish.

The kids also learned how to fillet their catches, and the event ended with a fish fry.

