Country music superstar Trace Adkins to perform free concert at Fort Sill’s Polo Field on Armed Forces Day

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Fort Sill will celebrate Armed Forces Day by presenting a free Trace Adkins concert at the military base that will be open to the public.

Gates will open for the concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at Polo Field, which is located at Fort Sill, according to a Fort Sill news release.

Trace Adkins; Photo courtesy: Fort Sill

The 77th Army Band will kick off the concert at 6:30 p.m., followed by special guest The Powell Brothers and then headliner Adkins.

Adkins has been a top country artist for more than 20 years, having sold 11 million albums and gotten over 200 singles on country music charts. He has won multiple Academy of Country Music awards and been nominated for multiple Grammy awards.

The Powell Brothers

The Powell Brothers are a country music duo made up of Taylor Powell (lead vocals, guitar, bass) and Blake Powell (vocals, bass, guitar).

The concert will include precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing circles marked on the ground in the general seating area. The circles are designed to accommodate groups of four with six feet of space between circles, according to the news release.

Hand sanitization stations will be located throughout the field.

“Vendors and latrines will be spaced out as well to accommodate maintaining physical distance,” the news release states.