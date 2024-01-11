CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is following Oklahoma native country music singer Zach Bryan’s arrest in Craig County. There is no record of his arrest within the online Oklahoma court network system.

It was back in September when Bryan allegedly interfered with a state trooper’s traffic stop. Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested him.

On Thursday, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KFOR they’ve presented their case to the Craig County District Attorney, Matthew Ballard. He told KFOR they anticipate a resolution shortly.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol dash camera footage showed the moments leading up to Bryan’s arrest when his security guard who was driving in a different car was pulled over in Craig County by a state trooper. That’s when Bryan got out of his truck, started arguing, and refused orders from the trooper.

According to the affidavit, the trooper told Bryan twice to get back into his truck and he didn’t comply. The trooper then said Bryan was interfering with his police duties, and if he did not comply, he would go to jail.

Bryan responded quote, “I’ll go to jail, let’s do it.”

Bryan was booked into the Craig County Jail for allegedly obstructing an investigation.

But after all of that, there is no record of Bryan’s arrest in Craig County.

Craig County District Attorney Matt Ballard sent KFOR the following statement:

We’re in ongoing communication with Mr. Bryan’s legal representatives, as is standard in such cases. It’s being given as much weight as any other misdemeanor case of its kind, and we anticipate a resolution shortly.

Within hours of the incident, Mr. Bryan took full responsibility for his actions and apologized. It matters and makes a difference when people immediately own up to their actions.

Ballard also told us he will keep us updated with the final outcome.

Bryan’s attorney Josh Lee, who is also the Vinita Mayor, told KFOR they decline to comment. However, Bryan was vocal about his experience on social media following his arrest. Roughly an hour after bonding out of jail, he apologized and owned up to his actions.

Bryan has now apologized several times since the arrest on X and released a nearly five minute social media video explaining what happened.

Oklahoma Criminal Attorney Travis Vernier with Bennett Vernier Law weighed in on what kind of punishment someone could face if arrested for interfering with a law enforcement traffic stop.

“So, interference in Oklahoma is usually a misdemeanor. It carries up to a year in jail and a $500 fine. You can be hit with both of those things,” said Vernier.

Just days before Bryan was arrested in Craig County, he was put in handcuffs after refusing to give an Oklahoma law enforcement officer his address after he was pulled over for speeding. The officer eventually let him off with a warning.

But if you have prior records Vernier says, “The law says, look, if you’ve been arrested for X, Y, Z, that’s going to elevate the charge to some degree. But it also can simply be because the prosecutor says look, you have a pretty lengthy record.”

The Craig County clerk told KFOR they haven’t received any paperwork regarding Bryan’s arrest. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they’ve handed everything over to the Craig County DA’s Office and they have no part in posting anything online.

KFOR reached out to Craig County again with further questions; we will let you know when we hear back.