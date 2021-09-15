Country star Reba McEntire rescued after stairwell collapsed in historic Oklahoma building

Reba McEntire speaks onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

ATOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – A country music superstar found herself in a strange situation, having to be rescued in Oklahoma recently.

According to KXII, Reba McEntire was touring a historic building in downtown Atoka on Tuesday afternoon when the stairwell collapsed.

McEntire was on an upper floor, so she was trapped until the Atoka Fire Department could come to her rescue.

Crews put a ladder up to a window and helped everyone, including McEntire, get to safety.

KTEN reports that seven people had to be rescued from the building.

Fortunately, no one suffered severe injuries.

