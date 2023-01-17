OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners approved $2 million in ARPA funds for affordable housing on Tuesday.

According to Commissioner Carrie Blumert, the funding will be in partnership with Oklahoma City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) affordable housing program.

“We have been working on this for months and I am so excited!” said Blumert on Twitter.

According to Oklahoma ARPA’s website, the Oklahoma Legislature has worked alongside Executive Branch leaders to create the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding.

The Joint Committee’s goals are to:

Build a stronger, more innovative and more diverse Oklahoma economy.

Enhance capabilities of state services for the wellbeing of all citizens, especially the most vulnerable.

Invest in physical and digital infrastructure to expand opportunities across Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma ARPA website also says there is a total of $3.19 billion in ARPA funding to state and local governments. $1.87 billion is available to the state of Oklahoma for investment into projects that will benefit all Oklahomans. $1.32 billion is available to Oklahoma counties, cities and local communities.