OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Board of County Commissioners will begin taking bids for the purchase of $45M in General Obligation Limited Tax Bonds.

According to the County Commissioners, the bond approved by voters last June will be the first in a series of transactions that will assist with the planning, design and construction of the new county detention center.

All proceeds from this issue are to be used for site acquisition, engineering and architectural procurement, and utility improvements.

County Commissioners will receive the bids Monday, March 6 at the 9 AM at the Board of County Commissioners meeting.