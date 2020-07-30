County health department investigates 180 complaints about noncompliance with mask mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Not only are masks recommended by the CDC, but they’re also being mandated in several communities across the state, including in Oklahoma City.

“They have to understand that it’s not just about the collective health of our community, it’s about your own individual health as well,” LToya Knighten, chief of government affairs with the Oklahoma City- County Health Department, said.

A flood of complaints have poured into the City Action Center since Oklahoma City’s mask mandate went into effect almost two weeks ago.

Those complaints are then sent to the Oklahoma City-County Health Department to investigate.

“When we say enforcement, what we mean is our staff can come out to that location, talk to that individual, provide them with a mask, ‘Hey, you’re in the City of Oklahoma City limits,’” Knighten said.

Many of the more than 180 complaints were marked as having “no violation observed at the time of inspection.”

But after a complaint was filed against a local Taco Bueno, inspectors instructed the manager on mask use, signs showing that masks are required, and even provided them with masks.

“It’s not to negatively enforce, right? The goal is to really help individuals that maybe they forgot their mask,” Knighten said.

Other complaints were filed against a local gun range.

However, it was determined gun ranges are considered recreational sports and are exempt from the city’s order.

And while debates continue on mandating masks, health experts say the impact of this ordinance will be seen in time.

“In terms of the data and the spread of the virus, it’s going to take a couple of more weeks before we can start seeing the impact of the mask ordinance on the spread of the virus here in the city,” Knighten said.

For more information on the mask ordinance, visit the city’s website.

The ordinance expires September 8.

LATEST STORIES: