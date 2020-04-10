County health departments implement new technology to help with mental health services during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – During these uncertain times, many Americans are finding themselves in need of mental health services.

On Friday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that it is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and MyCare to offer services to clients who may find themselves in a crisis.

“This is a great example of agencies joining together and using technology to provide essential services to the public during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Commissioner of Health Gary Cox. “We know this is a difficult time for everyone in Oklahoma and we want to ensure we are helping connect those in crisis with the appropriate resources.”

Officials say local county health departments in 81 sites will have access to iPads designed to help clients who may be in mental health distress during the COVID-19 crisis.

The disaster distress helpline is also available by calling 1-800-985-5990.