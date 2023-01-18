OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are providing more information about $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding that has been set aside for two projects.

Oklahoma County commissioners voted to use $1 million of funding for the relocation of Griffin Memorial Hospital from Norman to Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the state will construct a state-of-the-art mental health and substance abuse hospital to replace the nearly 100-year-old facility in Norman.

The new hospital is expected to provide 300 inpatient beds for adolescent and adult care. It would also have options for outpatient care.

“Using our ARPA dollars in partnership with Oklahoma City and the state is a unique opportunity to enhance the quality of care received by people battling mental health and substance abuse issues in Oklahoma County,” said Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert. “This effort, combined with the MAPS 4 facilities and programming, can be a game changer for us here in Oklahoma County. I’m really excited to see the progress being made in mental health and substance abuse care.”

The other project consists of $2 million for the Oklahoma County Home Finance Authority to help fund affordable housing options for residents.

In addition to the county funds, Oklahoma City has also committed over $8 million in ARPA funds for affordable housing projects as well.

“I’m excited OCHFA is working with OKC to meet a critical need in our community,” Blumert added. “We know that access to safe and affordable housing provides benefits to the entire community in a variety of ways, including reduced interaction with the criminal justice system, improved community health because residents have more disposable income to meet their healthcare needs, and improved educational outcomes for children who no longer face housing instability.”