MADILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people have been taken into custody following the murder of a man.

On July 21, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the murder of David Lee Easley, Sr.

Easley was found in the cellar of his home at 19381 Cedar Hill Rd. in Madill.

Investigators say Easley’s vehicle, debit card, and dog were all missing from the home.

Officials say the investigation led agents to Roanoke, Texas where police found Easley’s vehicle at a gas station.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old David Latham, who was in the driver’s seat of Easley’s vehicle. Police also arrested 48-year-old Julie Kawazoe, Latham’s fiancé.

Investigators say Latham had Easley’s debit card, and the couple also had Easley’s dog.

Latham was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder, while Kawazoe was arrested on a complaint of illegal use of a credit card.