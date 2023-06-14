OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The couple accused of leaving 36 dogs in a U-haul parked in a Walmart parking lot earlier this month has been charged with one count of Cruelty to Animals for each dog found locked inside the vehicle, as well as well as two misdemeanors.

Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna has filed 36 felony counts of Cruelty to Animals, one misdemeanor count of Transporting Animals in a Cruel or Inhumane Manner and one misdemeanor count of Violation of the Commercial Pet Breeders and Animal Licensing Act against Dexter and Linda Manuel.

Around 1 p.m. on June 5, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the Walmart near N.W. Expressway and Council Rd. to help assist Oklahoma City Animal Welfare crews.

According to an arrest affidavit, the investigators received a call from Walmart staff about a U-Haul truck that smelled like it was full of animals.

Investigators cut the padlock to the U-haul and found multiple cages inside with 36 dogs and puppies.

Authorities say U-haul was 100 degrees inside and there was no food, water or ventilation for the animals.

“Several of the cages had so many dogs inside that the dogs were unable to move freely and some were stepping on top of one another and there was no food or water inside of the U-Haul,” the affidavit states.

Behenna says one of the dogs had to be euthanized and another has since had puppies.

“It was and is overwhelming for us,” said Jonathan Gary of OKC Animal Welfare. “Many of the puppies we received were in horrible shape but are doing better now, most had heat stroke.”

The dogs are now being cared for by the Oklahoma Humane Society, Nexus Animals, Friends with 4 Paws and All Paws Animal Rescue.

According to Oklahoma law, Cruelty to Animals is punishable by up to a year in jail or up to five years in prison or by a fine of $5,000 or less, Violation of the Commercial Pet Breeders and Animal Licensing Act is punishable by a fine of $500 or less, and Transporting Animals in a Cruel or Inhumane Manner is punishable by a fine of $100-$500 or by imprisonment in the county jail for not more than one year or by both.

The couple was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on June 6 and bonded out on $20,000 each.