Couple decorates debris to turn ‘ice storm’ into ‘nice storm’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been a few weeks since a historic ice storm tore up trees all over Oklahoma, now a couple in one of the hardest hit areas found a way to make beauty amidst the debris.

“You’ve got to see this!” said Carrie Prough.

It’s a remarkable sight on the side of the road: ice storm debris transformed into a (sort of) Christmas tree.

“We thought you know there’s got to be something we can do to spruce this up and make it a little nicer,” said Jon Prough.

The Prough’s say they were trying to turn the recent ice storm into a ‘nice storm.”

“That’s kind of how we live our lives. We kind of look for things that need to be done things that we can do for other people in our community,” said Carrie.

The true masterpiece shines when the sun goes down.

The pile of limbs came from 8-9 trees in their yard destroyed by ice.

Now adorned with ornaments, tinsel, lights, even candy canes for neighborhood kids to snack on, and – in true Christmas fashion – topped with a glowing star.

“We feel that your neighborhood is your community and if you look around, you’ll find a need and sometimes that need is something as simple as just cheering people up with Christmas lights,” said Jon.

It wasn’t quite as easy as the traditional Christmas tree to set up.

The couple had to navigate their way through heaps of broken branches, but it’s become quite the spectacle.

“I think you drive by and you’re like, ‘oh my gosh, there’s a bunch of sticks lit up like it’s a Christmas tree,'” said Carrie.

While it’s not your typical tree, it’s one even Charlie Brown would be proud of.

“You take something that isn’t the best that’s happened, but you try to find something good out of it,” said Jon.

The couple says they do plan to have it all cleaned up before the city comes to pick up the branches.