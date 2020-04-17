Couple found guilty in fraud scheme, money laundering conspiracy arrested in Oklahoma

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KFOR) – A couple found guilty in New Mexico of stealing funds and using the money to pay off millions in credit card charges were arrested in Oklahoma this week.

According to US Marshals, Susan and William Harris were arrested on Wednesday in Shawnee.

The couple were wanted by federal officials for failing to appear on their sentencing date.

The Harris’ were found guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering, mail fraud, and aggravated theft in New Mexico.

US Marshals say the pair engaged in a decade-long pattern of unlawfully transferring money from client accounts as part of the fraud scheme and money laundering conspiracy. The stolen funds were utilized to pay off more than $11 million in credit card charges incurred by the defendants and their families.

“This case is an example of strong partnerships and excellent collaboration. We at the United States Marshals Service are proud to be part of a critical investigation with so much at stake,” said Sonya K. Chavez, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Mexico. “The many victims in this case deserve to know that so many were involved in bringing these defendants to justice, hoping it will give them peace of mind.” She added.