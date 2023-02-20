OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City family is searching for a man they said helped quickly put out a fire that suddenly broke out in their backyard over the weekend.

April and Brian Houle said moments before smoke and flames erupted they heard a commotion outside.

“We just heard a big bang and [when] we went outside, we saw a bunch of smoke and fire,” said April Houle.

“It was spreading so fast coming up towards the patio area [and] it was coming up towards the fence too. You never know [what could have happened],” added her husband Brian.

Security cameras around their home captured the moments of chaos as the family called for help and grabbed a fire extinguisher to douse the flames.

The couple said almost as quickly as the smoke and flames appeared, so did the hero, turned firefighter.

“He was probably just driving by because there’s a main road right behind us and he must have seen the smoke,” he added.

In one video, the man could be seen quickly pulling into the driveway at the home and getting out of his vehicle before making his way to the backyard, while his passenger called for help.

The couple said the man quickly got in the way of the blaze that had ignited between their patio and fence.

“He ran across our patio and you can see him out there putting out the fire with his shoes,” Brian added.

But the couple said the man vanished as quickly as he showed up, then emergency crews arrived.

Looking over their scorched backyard, the family sighed in relief, saying things could have been much worse, if the man had not lent his quick hand to help.

“Just for a guy to pull into the neighrborhood…just driving by to see that smoke… it was incredible [and] sort of like he’s done this before,” siad Brian.

The couple took to social media over the weekend, to share about their ordeal, but said they’re also hoping the man who helped them will get back in touch.

“We just want to be able to thank him formally [and] we’d like to maybe buy him a pair of new shoes, too,” said April.

The Houles said they also live next door to a fireman who quickly sprang into action to get the blaze under control.

They believe a prankster may have thrown a firecracker over the fence, igniting the blaze.