Couple sentenced to federal prison for Moore armed bank robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man and woman were sentenced to federal prison last month for their roles in an armed bank robbery.

On May 20, 2019, Duncan Eric Herron, II, 32, and Regena Carol Berry, of Oklahoma City, were charged by criminal complaint for the bank robbery.

According to the affidavit submitted in support of the criminal complaint, Herron and Berry entered an International Bank of Commerce (“IBC”) branch located in Moore, Oklahoma, wearing all black clothing and masks that covered their faces.

As Heron entered the lobby of the bank, he racked the slide of a firearm.

Herron and Berry then intimidated bank employees by ordering them to the ground and demanding money. They collected and ultimately made off with money that belonged to the bank.

A search on May 18 at a residence linked to Herron and Berry turned up evidence that connected them to the robbery. Law enforcement arrested them thereafter on the criminal complaint.

On June 19, 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Herron and Berry for the bank robbery. A month later, Herron and Berry appeared in court and pleaded guilty.

In April, Berry was sentenced to 70 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Herron was sentenced to 84 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Both defendants were also ordered to pay restitution to the bank.