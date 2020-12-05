Couple swindled out of hundreds in pandemic scheme, police searching for Ponca City suspect

BLACKWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are searching for a woman accused of using the pandemic to take advantage of others.

Christi Rhodd, also known as Christi Dianne Brown, or Christi Dianne Hoar, was charged with unlawful use of a computer to defraud.

According to Blackwell Police, Rhodd posted an ad on Facebook. The graphic claims that if by donating money to a bank associated with the World Health Organization, a person could get even more in return through Bitcoin. The original donation would be “helping the less privileged” affected by the lockdown.

“Everybody’s struggling because of COVID. All these families, they’re struggling, so they probably thought, ‘Well, let’s do this, let’s get some money,” said Meagan Higgins of Blackwell. “I’ve got four kids, so I know what that’s like.”

She and her husband were swindled out of $300 through the scheme.

But they realized Rhodd was allegedly not being honest when she continued to demand more money.

“I felt sick to my stomach to know that somebody was able to do that to somebody,” Higgins said. “She’s taking money from families and just doesn’t care.”

Now Higgins said she hopes anyone else who believes they may have been victimized will also come forward to police.

“We’re struggling the way it is but with children,” Higgins said, “I mean that’s wrong.”

KFOR tried to reach Rhodd at her last listed address in Ponca City, but no one came to the door.

Police said they have not been able to reach her regarding the allegations.

LATEST HEADLINES: