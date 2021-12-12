Couple who helps incarcerated women transition after prison surprised with $110,000 check

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro couple who helps Oklahomans through difficult times received a major surprise that will ensure that dream continues.

Since 2012, Nancy and Joe Reeves have been helping incarcerated women get back on their feet after getting released from prison. They give them a place to stay, introduce them to church and having a relationship with their faith, and teach them skills to find a job and make the difficult transition after prison.

“It’s almost set up for them to fail,” Nancy Reeves said.

“For women, so many of their crimes are those that involve money or drugs and it’s very difficult for them to get a job.”

Friends and loved ones gathered at their home Saturday evening to surprise them with a check for $110,000.

Back in 2014, they opened their home to women who are both previously imprisoned and dealing with addiction. Some of them, like Felicia Blalock, say that help gave them the support they needed to get back on track.



“It made a huge difference in my life,” Blalock said.

“I was having trouble, just needed some help struggling with my addiction…just being in a place where I did have that support and accountability helped me.”

Others, like Charles Lamb, also felt the Reeves’ support after he got out of prison.

“[They did] everything they could do to help us, and that was all out of their own pocket,” he said.

“I had nobody I come out with nothing and I wanted to make a change but I just didn’t have the tools I didn’t have anyone in my corner…I believe in my heart that God would have sent someone else, but what a perfect match it was for us to meet Nancy and Joe.”

Others who got to know the Reeves’ through their faith helped bring this surprise to life.



“Everything I have is from God, he just allows me to manage it,” said Kristi McWhirter, who along with her husband Jerami helped make this donation possible.



“The best thing money can do is help people so we feel blessed to be able to be a part of it.”

That donation will now ensure Joe and Nancy’s dream can continue.

“Her dream was to one day have a house where she could help multiple women at a time,” said Charles Lamb’s wife, Laticia.

The Reeves tell News4 they’ve helped 15 women with transition living, but they’ve helped almost 300 with their curriculum. Only six of those have reoffended.

They say they will use this gift to ensure they can help other women for years to come.

“We are all called to help our neighbor and our neighbor includes people who are incarcerated,” she said. “I think both of us feel like this is our calling.”