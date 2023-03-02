OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash back in November made his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Jeffery Allen Hill walked out of his preliminary hearing Thursday morning, telling KFOR off camera that he doesn’t have an attorney at this time.

Back in early November, a probable cause affidavit states Oklahoma City police were called to an area near SE 44th Street and Eastern Avenue.

When they got to the scene, they found a woman lying in the road.

They believed she was hit by a vehicle as she was crossing the street.

The woman, later identified as Kesia Godwin, was taken to the hospital where she died.

The affidavit states Hill left his motorcycle “west of the scene…” and walked the same way down 44th Street away from the victim.

It states he “did not return to the scene of the collision” and “did not render aid to the victim.”

The court documents go on to say he later called police and admitted he was the driver of the motorcycle and admitted to leaving the scene.

Now, Hill is facing one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and another count of causing an accident while driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

He said off-camera that the judge gave him 30 more days to retain an attorney. His next court date is set for April 4th at 9 a.m.