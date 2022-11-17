OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has denied a second application for a new hearing for a high-profile death row inmate.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced another stay of execution for death row inmate Richard Glossip.

Over the years, Glossip has had his execution date stayed or reprieved six times.

Glossip has been on death-row for 25 years for the murder of Barry Van Treese.

The case goes back to 1997, when Glossip and Justin Sneed were convicted of killing Glossip’s boss and owner of the Best Budget Inn, Barry Van Treese.

Barry Van Treese and his family

Although Sneed confessed to beating and killing Van Treese with a bat, Sneed testified that Glossip hired him to kill Van Treese.

In exchange for his testimony, Sneed was given a life sentence. Glossip was sentenced to death.

Richard Glossip, image KFOR

Earlier this year, Texas-based law firm, Reed Smith, agreed to independently investigate the case for free.

After 3,000 hours of work and a nearly 350-page report, they determined “no reasonable jury would have convicted Richard Glossip.”

Investigators pointed to flawed interrogations, lack of crime scene logs, and missing evidence.

In August, the law firm released newly discovered evidence in the case, citing an urgent need for a new evidentiary hearing.

Officials say they have a handwritten statement from Sneed from 2007, implying that his testimony implicating Glossip “was a mistake.”

Also, they uncovered a letter to Sneed from an Oklahoma public defender who suggested that if he recanted his story, he would face the death penalty.

Gov Stitt issued an executive order for another stay of execution for Glossip, saying he wanted to give the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals time to complete their review of a petition for a new hearing.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals announced that it was denying the second application for a hearing filed by Glossip.

The application argued that prosecutors did not disclose key evidence to Glossip’s attorneys, and worked with Sneed to change his testimony in the middle of trial.

“The only thing we asked for in our two petitions was a fair hearing on our newly discovered evidence that the jury never heard. We are extremely disappointed that instead of giving us this opportunity, the Court improperly assumed the role of factfinder, and closed off our opportunity to begin to right this tragic wrong. But our fight to free this innocent man will never end. It is now clear that the District Attorney’s office has been withholding exculpatory information from the Glossip defense team ever since the trial, and we know there is still more information they have not shown us. What are the authorities so afraid of? It is critical that a full review of all the evidence be conducted before the State of Oklahoma makes the irrevocable mistake of executing an innocent man.” Don Knight, Glossip’s attorney.

His execution is set for Feb. 16, 2023.