OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 19-year-old is connected to two separate shootings that left both victims critically injured.

Takaree Jones, 19, faces shooting with the intent to kill and robbery charges connected to an attempted robbery in Bethany.

Takaree Jones

Credit: Oklahoma County Jail

Authorities responded to a shooting call at the Western Oaks Apartment Complex near Northwest 23rd Street and Glade Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“We [had] the actual victim’s apartment, which [was the] crime scene because that’s where he was located,” said Orefice.

The victim attempted to get into a Jeep Liberty when police stated he was robbed and then shot.

The victim’s wife described to 911 dispatch Jones’ clothing items and physical features.

Police arrested the male suspect near the Western Oaks Elementary School. They believe he had been hiding near a playground.

Authorities say Jones is familiar with the system.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by KFOR, he and two other men are connected to a shooting that left a woman with a gunshot wound to the neck.

It happened at the Verde Vista Apartment Complex on June 28, 2021.

Jones confessed to being inside the car when the shots were fired in this case, according to court documents.