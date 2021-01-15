Court docs: Child allegedly punished with “restraints” in Choctaw-Nicoma Park district

NICOMA PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – “These parents are no different than any other parents in that they love their child very much and they want what’s best,” said attorney Marrisa Osenbaugh.

Her clients are parents going to bat for their daughter after hearing what allegedly happened to her at Nicoma Park Elementary School.

Osenbaugh tells News 4 the little girl has autism.

“With regards to this family, I think that they really wanted some sort of vehicle to get it out- into our school districts, into our communities- how important awareness is about procedures and caring for a child with autism,” she said.

According to court documents, in September of 2019 the child was “being punished and controlled by restraint mechanisms,” going on to say these actions caused “serious and permanent injury.”

The document also says teachers and aides working for the district said they witnessed other teachers acting in a “violent and threatening manner” toward the girl.

“It is a big deal in all of our communities and something that I think we all need to be more aware of and actually know how to deal with in our school districts … and I think that’s the most important part of this lawsuit,” said Osenbaugh.

The school district sent KFOR this statement:

The Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District is committed to providing a safe learning environment for its students. Today, the District received the lawsuit filed against it. The allegations that a student was harmed by the actions of school employees are simply not true. At no time did any school employee cause harm to the student identified in this lawsuit. The School District actions were consistent with providing a safe learning environment for this student. Superintendent David Reid

Osenbaugh says the parents’ end goal is not just justice for their child, but to bring awareness.

“To make sure that children in the future that are in these classrooms or anywhere in Oklahoma or anywhere that they are treated with respect and dignity,” she said.